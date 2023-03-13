Panthers reportedly have top pick narrowed down to 2 QBs

The Carolina Panthers are officially on the clock in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they may have narrowed their selection down to two players.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network says he spoke with sources close to the Panthers over the weekend who say Carolina is targeting CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson with the top overall pick in the draft.

After speaking with multiple sources this weekend including those close to the team, the Carolina Panthers are targeting two quarterbacks in the draft- CJ Stroud/Ohio St & Anthony Richardson/UF. Debating whether they are willing to use the first pick of the draft on Richardson. — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 13, 2023

The Panthers moved up to No. 1 in the draft by way of a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears. There have been rumblings that Stroud is at the top of their list, which makes sense. Many view the Ohio State star as the safest of the four big quarterbacks on the board, who are Stroud, Richardson, Bryce Young and Will Levis.

Richardson turned heads with his freak athleticism at the Scouting Combine last week and may have the highest ceiling of any QB in the draft, but he is a raw talent. The former Florida star might not be ready to start next season.

One report claimed the Panthers could take an unusual approach if they are undecided on which quarterback they want, but that seems unlikely.