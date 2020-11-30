JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marlon Humphrey have funny solution for Steelers-Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play on Tuesday night after their game was postponed twice due to positive COVID-19 tests. Many are surprised the game is even being played, and two players have come up with an interesting alternative to taking the field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the NFL will not allow the Ravens to practice on Monday, which means they will now go nine days without practicing before facing the Steelers. There are also some questions about travel, as snow is in the forecast for the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday morning. Given everything that is going on, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suggested on Monday that Baltimore and Pittsburgh have a “virtual” game instead.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is all for the idea.

Alright bro, Our Best Madden Player Vs Your Best Madden Player Tmrw Night! https://t.co/hXlMMu2WFH — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) November 30, 2020

The Ravens have had more than 20 players and at least seven starters test positive for COVID-19 since last week. If there are no more positive tests on Monday, Tuesday’s game will likely proceed as scheduled.

Players have already expressed frustration over the way the NFL has handled the situation, but the goal is clearly to play the game as part of Week 12. The Steelers already had a game postponed earlier this season, so the NFL would likely have to add a Week 18 if another Pittsburgh game is moved.

Madden might not sound so bad to some of the players who are wondering what comes next.