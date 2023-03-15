JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to sign with AFC team

JuJu Smith-Schuster is on the move after one season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots. The wide receiver confirmed it himself on social media, where he thanked the Patriots for giving him an opportunity.

Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/EwOxy7L7yz — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 15, 2023

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Patriots were giving Smith-Schuster a three-year deal worth $33 million.

The #Patriots are giving WR JuJu Smith-Schuster a 3-year deal worth $33m, source said. A big investment. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Smith-Schuster took a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year to rebuild his value, and it seems to have worked out for him. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns, with his role growing throughout the year. He leaves with a Super Bowl title to his name, and he caught seven passes for 53 yards in that game.

The Patriots were in need of a wide receiver to replace Jakobi Meyers, and were believed to be looking at a number of targets. They quickly moved on Smith-Schuster, who should have a big role in that offense.