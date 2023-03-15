 Skip to main content
JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to sign with AFC team

March 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster is on the move after one season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Smith-Schuster has agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots. The wide receiver confirmed it himself on social media, where he thanked the Patriots for giving him an opportunity.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Patriots were giving Smith-Schuster a three-year deal worth $33 million.

Smith-Schuster took a one-year deal with the Chiefs last year to rebuild his value, and it seems to have worked out for him. He caught 78 passes for 933 yards and three touchdowns, with his role growing throughout the year. He leaves with a Super Bowl title to his name, and he caught seven passes for 53 yards in that game.

The Patriots were in need of a wide receiver to replace Jakobi Meyers, and were believed to be looking at a number of targets. They quickly moved on Smith-Schuster, who should have a big role in that offense.

