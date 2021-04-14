Former Notre Dame WR shares great Julian Edelman story

We’ve heard a lot about Julian Edelman’s on-field accomplishments since his retirement from the NFL, but we’re also hearing some stories about what a quality guy he is.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke on Wednesday shared a great Edelman story on social media. Finke said he sent Edelman a direct message on Twitter in 2018 asking for advice when his role was expanding at Notre Dame. Finke didn’t seem to expect a response from Edelman, but he got one the next morning.

I sent Julian Edelman a shot-in-the-dark DM one night before the 2018 season. He responded with some great wisdom first thing the next morning. One of my favorites to watch/learn from. Hall of Fame guy in my book. pic.twitter.com/JWMCgBs4XS — Chris Finke (@SlipperyFox10) April 14, 2021

Edelman certainly could have easily ignored the message. The fact that he took the time to respond and give solid advice tells you a lot about the guy.

If that’s not proof enough, you only need to see what Bill Belichick thought of his longtime wide receiver.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0