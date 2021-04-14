 Skip to main content
Former Notre Dame WR shares great Julian Edelman story

April 14, 2021
by Grey Papke

Julian Edelman

We’ve heard a lot about Julian Edelman’s on-field accomplishments since his retirement from the NFL, but we’re also hearing some stories about what a quality guy he is.

Former Notre Dame wide receiver Chris Finke on Wednesday shared a great Edelman story on social media. Finke said he sent Edelman a direct message on Twitter in 2018 asking for advice when his role was expanding at Notre Dame. Finke didn’t seem to expect a response from Edelman, but he got one the next morning.

Edelman certainly could have easily ignored the message. The fact that he took the time to respond and give solid advice tells you a lot about the guy.

If that’s not proof enough, you only need to see what Bill Belichick thought of his longtime wide receiver.

