Julio Jones explains how he chose new jersey number

Julio Jones could have kept the same jersey number in Tennessee that he has worn throughout his entire NFL career, but he has instead chosen to wear No. 2 with the Titans. We now have a better idea of how he arrived at that decision.

Titans wide receiver AJ Brown, who currently wears No. 11, openly offered to give the number up for Jones after Tennessee acquired the seven-time Pro Bowler in a trade. Jones decided to let Brown keep the number, and he told reporters on Thursday that the two star wideouts came up with No. 2 for Jones together.

Julio Jones says he picked No.2 while at dinner with A.J. Brown. “1 +1 is 2 and 11 x 2 is 22. It’s just something we wanted to have fun with.” #Titans — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) June 10, 2021

Jones and Brown could each see less volume than they’re accustomed to because of the presence of one another, but they seem thrilled to be teammates. Brown has long been an admirer of Jones, which he showed with a classy tribute to Jones prior to a game last year.

Opposing defenses are going to have an extremely difficult time keeping both Jones and Brown under wraps this season. The wide receiver duo seems to be very much looking forward to that.