Julio Jones could be traded by Falcons?

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off another unsuccessful season, and an extensive rebuild may be in the cards. That has led some to wonder if the team might part with one of its franchise players.

In his recent column collecting predictions by NFL executives, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that there is some belief that the Falcons could try to shop wide receiver Julio Jones during the offseason. Fowler notes that a deal is unlikely, but one NFC executive points out that salary cap restrictions may force some teams to sell and make big names available on the trade market. Jones, who has a cap hit over $23 million in 2021, could be an option.

Fowler notes that a 31-year-old wide receiver with recurring hamstring injuries would typically be unlikely to attract much interest. However, Jones’ long-term status as one of the game’s best and toughest wide receivers would negate many of the negatives. In addition, the structure of Jones’ contract would allow teams to move on with no financial penalty after one season if things don’t work out.

Jones’ name came up in trade rumors before the deadline, and he made clear where he wants to be in response to those. Still, it may make sense for the Falcons to see what’s out there, even if a trade is probably unlikely.