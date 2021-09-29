Matt Nagy makes surprising admission about critics of Bears offense

The Chicago Bears have been a mess on offense through the first three weeks of the season. Their play has sparked a wave of criticism, much of it aimed at coach Matt Nagy. Not only does Nagy hear the criticism, but he accepts it, too.

Nagy admitted Wednesday that critics of the Bears’ offense is “fair” and said he was at least considering handing off playcalling duties ahead of the team’s Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions.

Matt Nagy says “he’s going to keep it internal” when asked who the play caller will be for Sunday’s game vs #Lions. Said there have been amazing conversations over the last 48 hours. “The criticism is fair.” — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 29, 2021

In 2020, Nagy handed off playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor when the offense was struggling. He’s likely considering doing the same thing here.

Nagy can’t fight the criticism because the numbers make it impossible not to. The Bears have only eclipsed 300 yards of total offense once in the first three games, and they have yet to put up 200 team passing yards. In Sunday’s loss to the Browns, they had just 47 total yards and six first downs.

Many would say the big change the Bears need to make is at quarterback, but Justin Fields struggled mightily Sunday. That said, when even the opposition is criticizing how ineffective the offense is, bigger changes may be necessary.