Justin Fields leaves Week 11 with rib injury

Justin Fields suffered an injury during the Chicago Bears’ game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Fields took a couple of hits on a scramble play in the third quarter. He walked off the field gingerly and headed to the locker room.

The Bears announced that Fields suffered a rib injury and was questionable to return.

Andy Dalton took over for Fields and immediately threw a 60-yard touchdown on a quick screen pass.

Dalton lost his job to Fields earlier in the season when he suffered a knee injury. He may have it back now depending on the severity of the rookie’s injury.

The Ravens were already without their starting quarterback, as Lamar Jackson missed the game due to an illness.