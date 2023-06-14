 Skip to main content
Justin Herbert discusses possibility of training camp ‘hold-in’

June 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Herbert talks with the media

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers have consistently voiced optimism that a contract extension will get done with quarterback Justin Herbert. That has not happened as of mid-June, however, prompting questions about whether Herbert might take some extra steps to try to force the issue.

Herbert was asked Wednesday about the possibility of a training camp “hold-in,” in which he reports as required but refuses to take part in practices without a new contract. While the quarterback did not exactly sound bullish about the idea, he refused to rule it out, either.

“The role of the quarterback is to be out there for his team and to do everything he can to put that team in a position to win,” Herbert said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “I understand that responsibility. It’s something that we’ll address when the time comes, but I guess we’ll see.”

Herbert will require a huge financial commitment, one that Chargers GM Tom Telesco admitted in March was a good problem to have. Since then, we have heard little about the Herbert situation, but there is no real suggestion that things have soured between the player and the organization.

Herbert is signed through 2024 after the Chargers exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie deal. The 25-year-old is coming off a season that saw him throw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Justin Herbert
