Justin Jefferson called for questionable taunting penalty after TD

Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson was called for a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after he scored a touchdown during Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jefferson caught an 11-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to give the Vikings a lead midway through the second quarter at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. As always, Jefferson hit his “Griddy” celebration after making the play.

Darnold to Jefferson! Sam throws his 31st passing TD of the season. : #MINvsSEA on FOX

: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/CuvfcwFbiL — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024

The difference with Jefferson’s “Griddy” in Seattle is that it resulted in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Why? Presumably because Jefferson looked at defensive back Devon Witherspoon while the Pro Bowl wideout was dancing.

Justin Jefferson just got FLAGGED for hitting the griddy and looking at Devon Witherspoon. Huh? pic.twitter.com/1ZvtpTMvAh — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) December 22, 2024

Was Jefferson taunting Witherspoon? Probably, but he was doing the exact same touchdown dance he always does.

Jefferson is known for doing the “Griddy,” and opponents have even mocked him over it in the past. Most people would agree that the call was a bit soft.