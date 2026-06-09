Justin Jefferson made an honest comment about Kyler Murray amid Vikings QB battle

Justin Jefferson is paying attention to the quarterback battle the Minnesota Vikings are having in the offseason.

After a relatively down season for the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, Jefferson is hoping to return to his top form in 2026, and that will largely depend on Minnesota’s quarterback play.

With Kyler Murray arriving in Minnesota on a one-year deal, many view him as having an early advantage over J.J. McCarthy, mainly because of his experience.

That was pointed out by Jefferson during his appearance on KFAN FM 100.3 on Monday.

“He understands the game,” Jefferson said of Murray. “He understands the defenses. He understands just how to put touch on the ball, just enough to where it gets to where it gotta go, without making it difficult for us. So, he understands the game a lot more just because he’s been in the game for a couple of years now. So, he kinda throws the ball before you even get out of that break. Throws you open for sure. He’s a smart guy, and he’s a competitor just like me.”

In Minnesota, Murray gets a chance to prove that he’s worthy of being a QB1 again after spending his first seven seasons in the league with the Arizona Cardinals .

Team success was hard to come by for Murray in Arizona, and he’ll try to find more of it in Minnesota while also aiming to secure a bigger, longer-term contract down the road.

Having an elite downfield weapon in Jefferson can certainly help the former Oklahoma Sooners star achieve that goal.