Justin Jefferson has a clear hope for Vikings’ QB battle

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson really hopes the team’s quarterback battle this year is the last they will have for a while.

Jefferson appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Friday and was asked what he was hoping to see from the Vikings’ quarterback battle this season. He said he just wants to see good competition, and ideally, for someone to permanently seize the job.

“I want that, for sure,” Jefferson said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’s definitely difficult for those types of things to happen. But just like me being with Kirk (Cousins) for those first four years of my career, just building on that connection, building on that relationship, that’s something that’s unbroken. That’s something that you just don’t find anywhere.

“It definitely would be great to have a quarterback — the same quarterback — for these next couple years going down the line. But we already know that’s something that’s very difficult to do in this league.”

If Kyler Murray wins the job, Jefferson will be on his fourth quarterback in as many seasons. Impressively, his numbers have remained solid, though he only barely cracked the 1,000 yard mark last season.

Jefferson has made it clear that he wishes the Vikings had just committed to Sam Darnold instead of moving on and giving the job to JJ McCarthy. He can only hope someone, whether it is Murray or someone else, can perform similarly going forward.