Justin Jefferson not letting rival cornerback get inside his head

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ready for a duel with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in Week 4, but he is not falling for some of Alexander’s tactics.

Jefferson more or less blew off Alexander when discussing the matchup on Thursday, though he made clear he was not trying to single Alexander out. He suggested Alexander is putting much more personal importance on the matchup than he is, and that Alexander tries to “get inside my head.”

Justin Jefferson: "I feel he cares about the matchup more than I do… That's every team. No (knock) on Jaire." — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) September 26, 2024

Jefferson asked if Jaire Alexander tries to get in his head: "Yeah, he tries to. He reminds me of my older brother. … I understand it's a tactic to get inside my head. I understand he gets help over the top and likes to get hands" on me and jam me at the line. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) September 26, 2024

Jefferson knows well that Alexander loves to try to rile him up. The Packers cornerback has a long history of trash-talking Jefferson, and has also tried to taunt the Vikings wide receiver after making plays. Jefferson himself has never really bought into it, and his four career touchdowns against the Packers are tied for the most he has against any single opponent.

The Vikings have opened the season 3-0 and will be looking for a win in Green Bay to remain unbeaten.