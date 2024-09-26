 Skip to main content
Justin Jefferson not letting rival cornerback get inside his head

September 26, 2024
by Grey Papke
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is ready for a duel with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in Week 4, but he is not falling for some of Alexander’s tactics.

Jefferson more or less blew off Alexander when discussing the matchup on Thursday, though he made clear he was not trying to single Alexander out. He suggested Alexander is putting much more personal importance on the matchup than he is, and that Alexander tries to “get inside my head.”

Jefferson knows well that Alexander loves to try to rile him up. The Packers cornerback has a long history of trash-talking Jefferson, and has also tried to taunt the Vikings wide receiver after making plays. Jefferson himself has never really bought into it, and his four career touchdowns against the Packers are tied for the most he has against any single opponent.

The Vikings have opened the season 3-0 and will be looking for a win in Green Bay to remain unbeaten.

