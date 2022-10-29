Justin Tucker trolls Russell Wilson in teammate’s video

Future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker decided to have a little fun at the expense of Russell Wilson following the Baltimore Ravens’ victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

On the plane ride home, Tucker mocked Wilson for claiming he did four hours of stretching and “high knees” on Denver’s flight to London.

Justin Tucker mocking Russell Wilson: “What are we doing on the plane ride back home? I heard Lamar is gonna be leading us in high knees. Flock nation, let’s fly.” (🎥 Marlon/IG, via @jonas_shaffer) pic.twitter.com/3LP3pE5yvq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 28, 2022

“What are we doing on the plane ride back home? I heard Lamar [Jackson] is leading us in high knees,” Tucker said on teammate Marlon Humphrey’s Instagram Live.

Tucker then rubbed it in a bit more with a play on Denver’s rallying cry, “Broncos Country, let’s ride.”

“Ravens flock, let’s fly,” Tucker said.

Tucker and the Ravens, who are now 5-3 on the season, will face off against Wilson and the Broncos in Week 13. That’s something the kicker acknowledged amidst his mocking.

“But we’ve got to play him,” Tucker said. “And we respect him. And we like him.”

For all the fun that has been poked at Wilson, including by Tucker, his “high knees” appear to have worked. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said the veteran quarterback (hamstring) will start on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Tucker will undoubtedly be watching.