Kadarius Toney visits with notable NFC team

Kadarius Toney is looking for work after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs last week, and the wide receiver has drawn interest from at least one notable NFC team.

The Seattle Seahawks hosted Toney for a visit on Tuesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reports.

Toney is a former first-round pick with excellent athletic ability, but he has not lived up to expectations in the NFL. He was drafted by the New York Giants in 2021 and then traded to the Chiefs the following season.

While Toney had a big punt return and scored a touchdown in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win two years ago, he made some brutal blunders last season that ultimately cost him his job.

The Seahawks have a solid wide receiver group this season led by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Toney would be nothing more than a depth/special teams signing for them, though they probably will not be the only team to show interest in the 25-year-old.