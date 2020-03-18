Kai Forbath re-signed by Cowboys after perfect season

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping kicker Kai Forbath.

Forbath was set to be a free agent, but the Cowboys are re-signing him, according to multiple reporters.

The Cowboys signed Forbath last season after Brett Maher’s struggles, and they were rewarded. Forbath went 10/10 on field goals and 10/10 on extra points, so he was perfect in three games for them. He did miss an extra point in his lone game with the Patriots, however.

The 32-year-old kicker only saw spotty work over the last two seasons after playing a full season for Minnesota in 2017. He kicked in four games for the Jags in 2018 and four games last season, split between the Cowboys and Patriots.

Dallas will likely have some competition for him at the kicker position.