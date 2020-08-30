Kalen Ballage trade falls through after failed physical

The New York Jets’ trade for Kalen Ballage fell through over a failed physical.

The Jets acquired Ballage for a conditional pick in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday. But Ballage failed his physical with the Jets due to a hamstring injury, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Ballage will now go back to the Dolphins, where he will likely be cut.

Ballage was a fourth-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018. He rushed for 191 yards on 36 carries as a rookie. Last year he rushed for 135 yards on 74 carries for a putrid 1.8 yards per carry average.

Jets head coach Adam Gase was the head coach of the Dolphins in 2018 when they drafted Ballage, which likely explains the Jets’ interest in the running back. Another factor is likely Gase’s issues with running back Le’Veon Bell.