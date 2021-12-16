Kansas City bar issues apology after absolutely torching Jackson Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes has a huge social media following that he has built through both his quirky antics and the fame of his family. Earlier this week, he used that platform to complain about a negative experience he had at a bar in Kansas City. Let’s just say that did no go particularly well for him.

Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, went with some friends to SoT cocktail bar in Kansas City recently. According to the restaurant, Mahomes became upset that his large group could not be accommodated. He decided to air out his frustrations on social media, and some SoT employees (or whoever runs the bar’s Facebook page) did not appreciate it.

On Wednesday, a lengthy post was written on SoT’s Facebook page that absolutely roasted Mahomes for his ego and sense of entitlement. You can read it below:

Jackson Mahomes tried to use his clout to cancel a bar here in KC. This was their response 💀 pic.twitter.com/vW4SATQLHk — JuiceTDCount(1) (@49ersBBQLover) December 16, 2021

Someone at SoT must have thought better of the Mahomes character assault. The bar issued an apology in another Facebook post on Thursday.

“Social media can be used in so many different ways, & yesterday our team used it to personally attack and question the character of someone we do not know personally,” a portion of the post read. “Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way.”

Many fans reacted favorably to Mahomes being called out. As the original post mentioned, Jackson has attracted attention on social media for a variety of reasons. One was in September when he poured a bottle of water on a Ravens fan (video here). Then, in October, Mahomes posted a TikTok video of himself dancing in a roped-off area where a Sean Taylor memorial was located.

Patrick can’t be thrilled with all the attention his brother and mother attract on social media.