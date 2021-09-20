Video: Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after loss

Jackson Mahomes seemed to be irritated after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.

One Instagram user captured a video that showed Mahomes pouring a bottle of water on a Ravens fan sitting below him in the stands at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

The video took place after the Ravens forced a Chiefs fumble and then converted on a great fourth down to win the game 36-35.

Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City star QB Patrick. Jackson has a big social media presence and likes to boast with the confidence of a Super Bowl winner, even though he himself hasn’t played any snaps. He seemed like a bad sport after that heartbreaking defeat.