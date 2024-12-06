Keenan Allen sends message to Bears about his free agency

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. There are some questions about whether the veteran might be back with the Chicago Bears, but he sounds open to it under certain circumstances.

Allen told reporters on Thursday that some of his teammates have recruited him to try to “run it back” with the Bears in 2025, and he is would “absolutely” like to return to Chicago. He also made clear, however, that he is paying close attention to how the end of the season goes after the firings of coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, changes that Allen saw coming.

“I guess you anticipate it after what’s been going on through the season,” Allen said, via Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network. “Changes happen, but change isn’t always good. So, we’ll see.

“I think we’ve got maybe a week left to see if this thing can still end up the way we want it to. You always keep going, always keep working to get better. At the end of the day, you have to work hard for yourself and obviously the team goals come.”

There are certainly reasons why Allen might be interested in coming back, including the promise of rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. The wide receiver’s numbers have not been great in 2024, but he does have five touchdown catches, so there is a rapport there. He has also proven to be a solid locker room leader, and his words certainly seem to carry some weight.

Allen is in the final season of a four-year, $45 million contract extension he originally signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The bears could certainly find a place for him, though much will depend on how much money he wants.