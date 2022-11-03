 Skip to main content
Kenneth Walker has great reaction to viral photo of Chargers fan

November 3, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kenneth Walker after a game

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kenneth Walker III continues to make a huge impact for the Seattle Seahawks, and the standout rookie running back can now point to a viral moment to encapsulate his rookie success.

A photo of Walker scoring a touchdown while being given the double bird by a Los Angeles Chargers fan has gone viral in recent days. The picture was so good, in fact, that Walker actually made it his profile picture on Twitter last week.

Walker went a step further on Thursday. The running back said he is working on getting a print of the photo so he can frame it and hang it in his house.

Can you blame Walker? It’s an incredible photo. Combine Walker’s celebratory gesture with the fan’s reaction and you have instant gold, not to mention the great framing.

Walker has scored at least one touchdown in four consecutive games, and he’s even been bringing appropriate celebrations. His emergence is a major factor in the Seahawks’ surprising success so far in 2022.

