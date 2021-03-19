 Skip to main content
Friday, March 19, 2021

Kenny Golladay close to signing with Giants?

March 19, 2021
by Grey Papke

Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants may be close to signing one of the top remaining free agents on the board.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, talks are “heating up” between the Giants and wide receiver Kenny Golladay. She cautions, however, that nothing is done yet.

The Giants have been linked to Golladay pretty frequently since free agency opened up. The wide receiver appears willing to take his time and assess his options, as he has been linked to the Chicago Bears as well. That may have played a role in Allen Robinson’s recent decision.

Golladay is coming off an injury-hit season that saw him feature in just five games. He caught 11 touchdowns and 1,190 receiving yards in 2019, providing a glimpse of what the 27-year-old is capable of.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

