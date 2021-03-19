Kenny Golladay close to signing with Giants?

The New York Giants may be close to signing one of the top remaining free agents on the board.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, talks are “heating up” between the Giants and wide receiver Kenny Golladay. She cautions, however, that nothing is done yet.

I'm told the #Giants talks with WR Kenny Golladay are "heating up," per source. Still has to be taken across finish line! — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2021

The Giants have been linked to Golladay pretty frequently since free agency opened up. The wide receiver appears willing to take his time and assess his options, as he has been linked to the Chicago Bears as well. That may have played a role in Allen Robinson’s recent decision.

Golladay is coming off an injury-hit season that saw him feature in just five games. He caught 11 touchdowns and 1,190 receiving yards in 2019, providing a glimpse of what the 27-year-old is capable of.

