Kenny Golladay gets big money from Giants

Kenny Golladay is heading to the Big Apple, and he’s getting paid good money to go there.

Golladay on Saturday reached a four-year deal with the New York Giants. The contract is for $72 million with $40 million guaranteed. Golladay can earn up to $76 million through the deal, according to Ian Rapoport.

Golladay was one of the top free agent receivers on the market. He only played in five games last season due to injuries. But the 27-year-old had 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns over 16 games in 2019.

Golladay and Marvin Jones have been the Lions’ top receivers the last few years. They have lost both players this offseason, as Jones signed with Jacksonville.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0