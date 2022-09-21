Kenny Golladay sounds off on lack of playing time

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is essentially frozen out of coach Brian Daboll’s offense, and he is not hiding his unhappiness about that.

Golladay played just two snaps in Sunday’s win over Carolina, one week after getting only two targets in Week 1. On Wednesday, he admitted he was “confused” over his apparent demotion and asserted that he fully deserves to play.

Kenny Golladay on playing 2 snaps vs. Panthers. Accepted the coach’s decision but … “I don’t agree with it. … I should be playing regardless,” he said. “That’s a fact.” More Golladay: “I didn’t like the decision whatsoever.” “Little confusing.” “I came here to play.” — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 21, 2022

“I should be playing regardless. That’s a fact,” Golladay said.

Golladay’s Giants career has been a disaster so far. After signing a $72 million free agent contract, he made just 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns in 2021. He was actually playing with the backups by the end of the 2022 preseason, and Daboll did not sound enthusiastic about the receiver when asked about that.

Unfortunately for Golladay, he was signed by the previous regime and does not appear to be impressing the new one. His playing time may not change in the near future.