Kenny Golladay sounds off on lack of playing time

September 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay is essentially frozen out of coach Brian Daboll’s offense, and he is not hiding his unhappiness about that.

Golladay played just two snaps in Sunday’s win over Carolina, one week after getting only two targets in Week 1. On Wednesday, he admitted he was “confused” over his apparent demotion and asserted that he fully deserves to play.

“I should be playing regardless. That’s a fact,” Golladay said.

Golladay’s Giants career has been a disaster so far. After signing a $72 million free agent contract, he made just 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns in 2021. He was actually playing with the backups by the end of the 2022 preseason, and Daboll did not sound enthusiastic about the receiver when asked about that.

Unfortunately for Golladay, he was signed by the previous regime and does not appear to be impressing the new one. His playing time may not change in the near future.

