Sunday, August 28, 2022

Giants coach has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay

August 28, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kenny Golladay warming up

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay warms up on the field before the game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford. Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll.

Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.

After the game, Daboll gave an interesting response when asked about Golladay playing. Daboll simply said all the healthy wide receivers suited up for the game and were competing.

Daboll’s response certainly suggests that Golladay’s roster spot is far from secure. However, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Daboll later clarified, and an outright cut is not on the table.

Even if Golladay isn’t on the roster bubble, his future with the Giants appears dim. After getting $72 million from the team last offseason, he made just 37 catches for 521 yards in 2021, failing to find the end zone. He never seemed happy with his role in New York, and now he’s playing with the backups to end preseason. That does not bode well for him.

