Giants coach has brutal quote about Kenny Golladay

There may be some reason to doubt Kenny Golladay’s future with the New York Giants based on a new quote from head coach Brian Daboll.

Golladay surprisingly played in the Giants’ third and final preseason game Sunday, though most other starters did not. Golladay’s appearance among the backups was already intriguing, and the wide receiver did himself no favors with what appeared to be low-effort play at one point.

The #Giants gave WR Kenny Golladay $72 million as a free-agent last season. He struggled with only 37 catches in 14 games last year and now plays on the 3rd pre-season game with the backups and this is the type of effort he's giving.pic.twitter.com/p7Ryq8kFdz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

After the game, Daboll gave an interesting response when asked about Golladay playing. Daboll simply said all the healthy wide receivers suited up for the game and were competing.

Brian Daboll, asked if Kenny Golladay’s roster spot is in jeopardy, said all the receivers are competing. He also says he and GM Joe Schoen will sit down and talk about everyone on the roster. Says all the healthy receivers played. #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 28, 2022

Daboll’s response certainly suggests that Golladay’s roster spot is far from secure. However, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Daboll later clarified, and an outright cut is not on the table.

Even if Golladay isn’t on the roster bubble, his future with the Giants appears dim. After getting $72 million from the team last offseason, he made just 37 catches for 521 yards in 2021, failing to find the end zone. He never seemed happy with his role in New York, and now he’s playing with the backups to end preseason. That does not bode well for him.