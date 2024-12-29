Kenny Pickett injured on huge hit from Micah Parsons

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on a huge hit from Micah Parsons.

Pickett took a hit to the body from Parsons while throwing a pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game. Pickett had dealt with a rib injury during the week leading up to the game, and this play appeared to aggravate the issue.

Kenny Pickett is being looked at on the sidelines after taking a hit from Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/HtWgIIeYmB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2024

Pickett went to the locker room after the hit and did not return after several minutes. Third-string quarterback Tanner McKee took over for him on the next drive and led the Eagles to another touchdown to put the team up 34-7. With the score that lopsided, Pickett might not return either way, as there is little reason to risk him further in a blowout even if he was able to play.

The only reason Pickett was starting Sunday was because Jalen Hurts was sidelined by the concussion he suffered last week. Fortunately, Hurts should be back for the playoffs, but the Eagles have suddenly become very thin at the quarterback position in the short-term.