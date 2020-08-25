Kenyan Drake shares funny fantasy football tweet

Kenyan Drake sent a funny tweet about fantasy football over the weekend.

The start of the NFL season is nearing, which means it’s time for fantasy football drafts. Drake has that in mind and thinks he can help fantasy players to a championship.

The face you’ll make when I help lead you to a fantasy championship this season pic.twitter.com/6w2S5L8ap6 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) August 22, 2020

Drake was in a walking boot on Monday, but that shouldn’t stop his emergence this year.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Dolphins in 2016 but only used by them in a limited role. He was traded to Arizona last season and exploded. In eight games for the Cardinals, Drake rushed for 643 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 171 yards.

Arizona traded David Johnson to Houston over the offseason and now will have a big role in store for Drake.