Fans all said the same thing about Browns coach giving up play-calling

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is once again surrendering play-calling duties, and many fans are hoping that is just the first step toward an even more significant change.

Stefanski announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will call plays beginning in the team’s Week 10 game against the New York Jets. The change is being made at around the same time it was last season, when former OC Ken Dorsey took over play-calling from Stefanski. Dorsey was fired at the end of the year.

With Stefanski now handing over play-calling to Rees, Browns fans think the next move should be firing the head coach.

He really should turn over the entire team… — Rod Dee (@RodDee143179Y) November 3, 2025

They need to fire Stefanski today — Jacobo Zakay (@JacoboZakay23) November 3, 2025

Translation: Kevin Stefanski is getting fired this month. — Monstah Lynch (@MonstahLynch) November 3, 2025

Can he hand it off forever? And then just keep walking? — Lisa (@citygalsports) November 3, 2025

Others wonder if the plan is for Stefanski to once again use his offensive coordinator as a scapegoat so he can keep his job.

Seen this movie before 😂 scapegoat anyone? 😂 — Dragon Hayabusa 🎮 (@Kid_Da_04) November 3, 2025

Scapegoat — Allen (@allensprts26) November 3, 2025

The Browns are 2-6 coming out of their bye. They appear to be headed toward another losing season, though they have shown some signs of improvement over last year’s 3-14 team.

Stefanski is in his sixth season as the head coach in Cleveland. He led the team to the playoffs in his first year in 2020 and again in 2023. The Browns still have not been able to solve their quarterback problem, and they are currently sticking with Dillon Gabriel while many fans want to see fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

If things don’t improve for the Browns, it would be a surprise if Stefanski manages to keep his job. Then again, there have been calls for him to be fired for quite some time. Maybe Rees is being set up to take the fall like Dorsey did last season.