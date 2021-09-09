Keyshawn Johnson says Tony Romo was a ‘major diva’

Keyshawn Johnson was considered by many to be a “diva” during his NFL career, and he is tired of that label seemingly only being given to wide receivers.

Johnson was a guest on ESPN’s “First Take” Wednesday. He vented about how wide receivers are labeled “divas” the second they look openly frustrated or show “a certain swag.” He then argued that some of the biggest divas in NFL history have been quarterbacks.

According to Johnson, Tony Romo was a huge diva during his playing career. Johnson claims Romo was one of the neediest players he has ever been around, even though Romo wasn’t even a starting quarterback at that point.

"Tony Romo is one of the most diva-ish dudes that I've ever been around at [QB]. … And he wasn't even starting at the time." —@keyshawn pic.twitter.com/LEZUb0De8X — First Take (@FirstTake) September 8, 2021

We don’t know if that’s a fair assessment of Romo, but Johnson certainly has a point. Aaron Rodgers has become one of the biggest divas in sports. You could easily make the argument that he acted like one all offseason. The truth is a lot of NFL players have massive egos, not just receivers.

