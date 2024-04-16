 Skip to main content
Kirk Cousins already getting teased by his Falcons teammates

April 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Kirk Cousins at a press conference

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is already endearing himself to his new team.

Cousins on Monday posted on X about a funny encounter he had with a teammate in the Falcons’ cafeteria.

“Well, that certainly didn’t take long…,” wrote Cousins. “3rd week with the Falcons & a teammate says to me in the lunch line: ‘I feel like you give off serious Dad vibes, Kirk.'”

It’s hard to blame the anonymous teammate. The dad vibes have been spilling out of Cousins since he was still with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 35-year-old QB is also, in fact, an actual father to two young boys.

Some fans believed that the identity of the teammate was more than likely to be Kyle Pitts. The Falcons tight end was a big part of Cousins’ recruitment to Atlanta. Pitts is also 12 years younger than Cousins.

Cousins will truly be dad-like around most of the Falcons roster. Atlanta had one of the youngest teams in the NFL last season. They entered Week 1 with the fourth-youngest average age at 25 years and 9 months old.

Cousins has been the subject of several jokes ever since he signed with the Falcons. Those jokes don’t appear to be going away anytime soon.

