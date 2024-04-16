Kirk Cousins already getting teased by his Falcons teammates
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is already endearing himself to his new team.
Cousins on Monday posted on X about a funny encounter he had with a teammate in the Falcons’ cafeteria.
“Well, that certainly didn’t take long…,” wrote Cousins. “3rd week with the Falcons & a teammate says to me in the lunch line: ‘I feel like you give off serious Dad vibes, Kirk.'”
Well, that certainly didn’t take long…
3rd week with the Falcons & a teammate says to me in the lunch line: “I feel like you give off serious Dad vibes, Kirk”
— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) April 15, 2024
It’s hard to blame the anonymous teammate. The dad vibes have been spilling out of Cousins since he was still with the Minnesota Vikings.
The 35-year-old QB is also, in fact, an actual father to two young boys.
Excited to be in Atlanta and become a part of this great organization. My boys and I are learning the Dirty Bird Dance ASAP. Rise Up! pic.twitter.com/kXLYw9PCLf
— Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 14, 2024
Some fans believed that the identity of the teammate was more than likely to be Kyle Pitts. The Falcons tight end was a big part of Cousins’ recruitment to Atlanta. Pitts is also 12 years younger than Cousins.
It was Kyle pitts without a doubt
— WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) April 15, 2024
Cousins will truly be dad-like around most of the Falcons roster. Atlanta had one of the youngest teams in the NFL last season. They entered Week 1 with the fourth-youngest average age at 25 years and 9 months old.
Cousins has been the subject of several jokes ever since he signed with the Falcons. Those jokes don’t appear to be going away anytime soon.