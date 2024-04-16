Kirk Cousins already getting teased by his Falcons teammates

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins is already endearing himself to his new team.

Cousins on Monday posted on X about a funny encounter he had with a teammate in the Falcons’ cafeteria.

“Well, that certainly didn’t take long…,” wrote Cousins. “3rd week with the Falcons & a teammate says to me in the lunch line: ‘I feel like you give off serious Dad vibes, Kirk.'”

Well, that certainly didn’t take long…

3rd week with the Falcons & a teammate says to me in the lunch line: “I feel like you give off serious Dad vibes, Kirk” — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) April 15, 2024

It’s hard to blame the anonymous teammate. The dad vibes have been spilling out of Cousins since he was still with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 35-year-old QB is also, in fact, an actual father to two young boys.

Excited to be in Atlanta and become a part of this great organization. My boys and I are learning the Dirty Bird Dance ASAP. Rise Up! pic.twitter.com/kXLYw9PCLf — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 14, 2024

Some fans believed that the identity of the teammate was more than likely to be Kyle Pitts. The Falcons tight end was a big part of Cousins’ recruitment to Atlanta. Pitts is also 12 years younger than Cousins.

It was Kyle pitts without a doubt — WyattzWorld (@WyattzWorId) April 15, 2024

Cousins will truly be dad-like around most of the Falcons roster. Atlanta had one of the youngest teams in the NFL last season. They entered Week 1 with the fourth-youngest average age at 25 years and 9 months old.

Cousins has been the subject of several jokes ever since he signed with the Falcons. Those jokes don’t appear to be going away anytime soon.