Everyone made the same joke about Kirk Cousins’ move to Atlanta

Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ on-field fit with the Atlanta Falcons remains a big question heading into next season. But fans are already enamored with the idea of Cousins trying to fit in Atlanta off the field.

Cousins signed a massive contract earlier this week to become the Falcons’ top signal caller for the foreseeable future.

Some fans believe the move to Georgia may actually begin the process of Cousins’ permanent transformation into his “Kirko Chainz” persona. The 35-year-old QB’s alter ego went viral on social media two seasons ago for a clip of him dancing shirtless with huge chains around his neck.

Kirk Cousins after 15 minutes in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/lOJtMIvNIw — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 11, 2024

Kirk Cousins at the Atlanta home opener pic.twitter.com/yyWqrpqS0L — Dustin Nickerson (@DustinNickerson) March 14, 2024

Kirk Cousins in Atlanta… 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/tY0ORcfWmy — Fake SportsCenter (@FakeSportsCentr) March 12, 2024

Cousins himself is already leaning into his new city. The former Minnesota Vikings star said Wednesday that he’s in the process of learning the “Dirty Bird” dance made famous by former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson.

Excited to be in Atlanta and become a part of this great organization. My boys and I are learning the Dirty Bird Dance ASAP. Rise Up! pic.twitter.com/kXLYw9PCLf — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) March 14, 2024

However, Cousins may have been a little too eager to share his excitement about the move to Atlanta. His latest comments could potentially lead to the Falcons getting punished by the NFL.

Cousins was playing arguably his best football last season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. The 4-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions over 8 games played.