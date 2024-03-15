 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same joke about Kirk Cousins’ move to Atlanta

March 14, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Kirk Cousins smiles

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the sidelines against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ on-field fit with the Atlanta Falcons remains a big question heading into next season. But fans are already enamored with the idea of Cousins trying to fit in Atlanta off the field.

Cousins signed a massive contract earlier this week to become the Falcons’ top signal caller for the foreseeable future.

Some fans believe the move to Georgia may actually begin the process of Cousins’ permanent transformation into his “Kirko Chainz” persona. The 35-year-old QB’s alter ego went viral on social media two seasons ago for a clip of him dancing shirtless with huge chains around his neck.

Cousins himself is already leaning into his new city. The former Minnesota Vikings star said Wednesday that he’s in the process of learning the “Dirty Bird” dance made famous by former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson.

However, Cousins may have been a little too eager to share his excitement about the move to Atlanta. His latest comments could potentially lead to the Falcons getting punished by the NFL.

Cousins was playing arguably his best football last season before suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in 2023. The 4-time Pro Bowler threw for 2,331 yards with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions over 8 games played.

