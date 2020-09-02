Kirk Cousins doesn’t believe in masks for coronavirus: ‘If I die, I die’

The NFL has strict protocols in place in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but it would be an understatement to say Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins does not believe in them.

Cousins shared some of his personal views on the coronavirus pandemic in an appearance on The Ringer’s “10 Questions” podcast with Kyle Brandt. Cousins was asked a question about whether or not he believes in wearing masks or is concerned about catching COVID-19.

“If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?,” Brandt asked, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Cousins laughed and said he didn’t want to say too much to avoid getting himself in trouble.

“I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in. But I’m about a .000001,” he said.

Cousins then elaborated and said he only wears a mask to show respect for people who believe they work.

“For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life,” he said. “If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.”

The NFL has announced that any fans attending games this year will be required to wear masks. Coaches and staff members in the bench area on game day will also need face coverings.

Because of his opinion on masks, we can probably guess how Cousins feels about the face shields the NFL may ask players to wear.