Kirk Cousins out for huge game against Packers due to COVID

The Minnesota Vikings can still make the playoffs if they win their final two games of the season and get some help, but their chances have suddenly taken a massive hit.

Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 this week and will be out for Sunday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Cousins is not vaccinated, which means he does not have the option of testing out prior to Sunday’s game. Vaccinated players are cleared to return to their teams as soon as they test negative. Players who are not vaccinated and test positive are forced to isolate for a minimum of five days. They can return after that if they have no symptoms.

The Vikings are 7-8 and in eighth place in the NFC heading into Week 17. The odds were already stacked against them, but losing Cousins could seal their fate for 2021.