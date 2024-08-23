Kirk Herbstreit criticized over his Anthony Richardson take

Anthony Richardson had an adventurous preseason performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, and Kirk Herbstreit is wondering if the inconsistent play could open another door for seasoned veteran Joe Flacco.

Richardson orchestrated an 80-yard touchdown drive on the Colts’ opening possession of their 27-14 win over the Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The second-year quarterback then threw a pick-six on a terrible pass deep in his own zone on Indy’s second drive.

With Richardson out of the game at the start of the second half, Herbstreit spoke on the Amazon broadcast about how a potential quarterback controversy could materialize with the Colts if Richardson is inconsistent.

“What if he struggles? What if he has a good drive, a good game and a bad game, a good game and a bad game, he’s got a pick … everybody’s kind of expecting him to be the guy,” Herbstreit told partner Al Michaels. “You’ve got a guy like Joe Flacco. With the roster they have, I just wonder how you handle that if it goes down that path if you’re Shane Steichen, because you know what you’re gonna get in Joe Flacco.”

Herbstreit was also critical of Richardson after the pick-six, saying the mistake was an illustration of the inconsistency the former Florida star has shown.

The Colts went three-and-out on Richardson’s two drives after the pick-six. He finished 8/14 for 86 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but he was just 1/6 for 21 yards and the interception after the first drive.

Despite the up-and-down night, most people would strongly disagree with Herbstreit that Richardson is in any danger of losing his job. Flacco may have stunned a lot of people when he was rock solid as a starter with the Cleveland Browns last season, but the Colts view Richardson as their future. He is also essentially still a rookie after appearing in just four games last season before suffering a shoulder injury.

Opposing players also had a harsh assessment of Richardson during practice this week, but he would have to really, really struggle to lose his job to Flacco.