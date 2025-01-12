Kirk Herbstreit tears into Steelers during awful first half vs. Ravens

Kirk Herbstreit thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for Cancun.

Pittsburgh had an absolutely horrific showing in the first half of their Wild Card playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, falling behind 21-0. The Amazon color commentator Herbstreit was already seeing some concerning signs for the Steelers when the score was “only” 14-0 and tore into the team for their apparent lack of heart.

“If I were a Steelers fan, the thing that would concern me just watching this first half — you’re in the postseason.” Herbstreit said. “You’re getting dominated. I don’t see any fight. I don’t see any pushback … Where the hell is the fight? This is the Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s nothing. They’re just going through the motions.”

Here is the full clip.

"Where the hell is the fight?! This is the Pittsburgh Steelers! There's nothing! They're just going through the motions!" – Kirk Herbstreit #NFL pic.twitter.com/MTfWosRwqj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 12, 2025

The Steelers let Derrick Henry trample all over them in the first half to the tune of 100 yards and a rushing touchdown (plus a ruthless stiff arm for the history books). Lamar Jackson also piled on with TD throws to Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh couldn’t get anything going even when they had the ball. Mike Tomlin’s side produced a meager 59 total yards of offense in the entire first half. They logged just two first downs and punted the ball away four different times (including on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter when it was just a one-touchdown deficit). Pittsburgh also only managed one target for their leading receiver George Pickens, which he caught for eight yards.

The Steelers usually breeze right through the regular season, making the playoffs in 12 out of Tomlin’s 18 years in charge. But they have not won a single postseason game since the 2016 season and clearly still have plenty to figure out under Tomlin, whom they recently extended for a few more years.