Report: 1 NFL head coach almost certain to be fired

Some NFL coaches will undoubtedly be coaching their final games with their current teams in the upcoming Week 18, and it sounds like one in particular has already had his fate sealed.

The Arizona Cardinals are all but certain to fire coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season ends, according to Armando Salguero of OutKick. A source called Kingsbury’s imminent firing as an “open secret” within the NFL.

An earlier report had suggested things have become bad enough in Arizona that Kingsbury could outright resign. However, this report suggests that will not happen, as Kingsbury would not walk away from his guaranteed salary that runs through 2027.

It would hardly be a surprise to see Kingsbury fired. His relationship with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray appears to have become broken beyond repair. The team has gone 4-12 and has significantly regressed from where they were last season, when they started 10-2 before collapsing late and losing to the Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Cardinals may be of interest to one highly-regarded coach this offseason, which may further incentivize the team’s decision to make a quick decision after Week 18.