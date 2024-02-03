Kliff Kingsbury focused on new OC job after spurning Raiders

We now know why Kliff Kingsbury pulled himself out of the running for the Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator position.

Kingsbury is viewed as a leading candidate to become the new offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Kingsbury would likely get major control of the offense under new Commanders head coach Dan Quinn.

Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, who was close to becoming the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, is a leading candidate to become the Commanders’ offensive coordinator, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2024

This would cap a pretty wild offseason for Kingsbury. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach had seemingly been poised to take the Raiders job under Antonio Pierce, but abruptly backed out earlier Saturday. It would certainly appear that something led him to prefer the opportunity in Washington.

If Kingsbury does join the Commanders, that would raise questions about the future of current Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy was added to then-coach Ron Rivera’s staff last year with much fanfare, but may not get a second season there as Quinn looks to bring in his own staff. There would be a great deal of speculation regarding Bieniemy’s future if he were to become available as well.