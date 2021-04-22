Kliff Kingsbury takes funny shot at Sean McVay over Rams’ draft setup

The Los Angeles Rams are drafting in style this year, but Kliff Kingsbury thinks their motivation for doing so is about more than just building a great team for the future.

The Rams revealed on Twitter earlier this week that they have converted a luxurious Malibu beach house into their draft room for 2021. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is good friends with Rams coach Sean McVay, was asked about his buddy’s swanky setup on Thursday. Kingsbury joked that he thinks McVay is just looking for an excuse to show off his bod.

“I really think it’s just a ploy by McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks, sip some Rose’, take a dip in the ocean and make some picks,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN’s Ed Werder.

If you haven’t seen the Rams’ Malibu setup, you can check it out below:

The war room but make it Malibu Introducing the @RocketMortgage Draft House! pic.twitter.com/wmL1VOVdIQ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 19, 2021

It should be noted that McVay seemed to get sick of “Hard Knocks” pretty quickly, but we doubt that will happen with the Malibu house. If Kingsbury thought he was going to drop by for a swim at some point, he can probably forget about that now.