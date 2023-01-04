Kyler Murray shares message after undergoing major knee surgery

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL, and he quickly provided an update on his status following the procedure.

Murray posted a picture of himself in the hospital and said his surgery had been a success, and he thanked fans for their support.

ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I’ll be back.🥋 pic.twitter.com/1wmj37ZtyK — Kyler Murray (@K1) January 4, 2023

Murray suffered the ACL tear last month and will now begin the lengthy process of rehab. The quarterback faces an uphill battle to be ready for the start of 2023 given the typical recovery time from a major ACL injury.

Murray finished his 2022 campaign with 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. The season was a big disappointment from the Cardinals’ perspective, as they have won just four games and are facing an uphill battle in the season finale against San Francisco.