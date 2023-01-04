 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 4, 2023

Kyler Murray shares message after undergoing major knee surgery

January 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Kyler Murray in a black uniform

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ACL, and he quickly provided an update on his status following the procedure.

Murray posted a picture of himself in the hospital and said his surgery had been a success, and he thanked fans for their support.

Murray suffered the ACL tear last month and will now begin the lengthy process of rehab. The quarterback faces an uphill battle to be ready for the start of 2023 given the typical recovery time from a major ACL injury.

Murray finished his 2022 campaign with 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. The season was a big disappointment from the Cardinals’ perspective, as they have won just four games and are facing an uphill battle in the season finale against San Francisco.

Article Tags

Kyler Murray
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus