Report: Kliff Kingsbury could have had 1 NFL head coach job

Kliff Kingsbury received some head coach interest before he decided to remain the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders, and there is one job that he reportedly could have had if he wanted it.

The New Orleans Saints wanted to hire Kingsbury as their new head coach, according to Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C. Paulsen reported on Monday that it was “made clear” to Kingsbury that the Saints job was his if he had interest.

Kingsbury was linked to the Saints while the Commanders were still alive in the playoffs. The 45-year-old was solely focused on trying to win a Super Bowl with Washington at the time, but he chose not to interview with New Orleans even after the Commanders lost in the NFC Championship Game.

The Saints have since reached an agreement to make Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore their next head coach.

Jayden Daniels had arguably the best season for a rookie quarterback in NFL history while playing in Kingsbury’s offense. If Washington enjoys similar success next year, Kingsbury should remain a hot name on the head coach market.

Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019-2022. He was fired after four seasons and seems to be in no hurry to jump back into a head coach role. Kingsbury probably knows that a second failed stint as a head coach could be his last, so it makes sense for him to wait for what he considers to be a perfect opportunity.