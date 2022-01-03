Kliff Kingsbury has good reason for being ‘triggered’ by AT&T Stadium

Kliff Kingsbury got a happy memory Sunday in Arizona’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, and it sounds like he needed one.

Kingsbury led his Cardinals into Dallas and came away with a much-needed 25-22 victory over the Cowboys. The win was apparently fairly meaningful for Kingsbury because of the fact that it happened at AT&T Stadium. Specifically, the media room at the stadium comes with a nasty memory for Kingsbury — it’s apparently where he learned that Texas Tech was going to fire him.

“I kind of get triggered from this room…three years ago I was here and told I was fired from Texas Tech via a tweet.” Kliff Kingsbury pic.twitter.com/JwWOeeRiU0 — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) January 3, 2022

That is, in fact, pretty much what happened. Reports of Kingsbury’s impending firing came out just after a November 2018 loss to Baylor at AT&T Stadium. Kingsbury was apparently speaking to the media when he was inevitably asked about the report, even though he himself had not yet been informed of his dismissal.

Kingsbury has come far enough that he can make light of what happened. Plus, it was the Cowboys who will be stewing over what went down on Sunday, not the Cardinals.