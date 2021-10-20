Kristin Cavallari admits to major mistake after Jay Cutler divorce

Kristin Cavallari admitted to making a major mistake after her split with Jay Cutler.

Cavallari and Cutler announced in April 2020 that they were getting a divorce after 10 years together. Cavallari admitted during a recent podcast interview that she initially wasn’t sure whether she was making the right move.

Cavallari told “Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” that she even went on a few dates with Cutler after announcing her intent to divorce him. She wanted to see whether they still had anything.

Cavallari believes they were still “crazy about each other,” but that their relationship was toxic.

“The thing with Jay and I is we’re not getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other,” Cavallari said.

“I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But, that’s made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months.”

So Cavallari decided to go out with Cutler again and see whether they could make it work. She realized that was a bad idea.

“I was like, ‘No, this is wrong,'” Cavallari told Bristowe. “It just wasn’t there anymore. It’s not there for me anymore.”

Cavallari says the dates with Jay after announcing her intent to divorce helped her confirm her divorce decision.

While thinking that dating Jay again might work was a mistake on her part, it sounds like it helped her move forward.

Cutler and Cavallari began dating in 2010 and were married in 2013. They have three children together.

It’s hard to believe they went on a few dates together last year amid some of the mudslinging that was going on.

