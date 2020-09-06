Kristin Cavallari trolls Jay Cutler with Instagram post

Kristin Cavallari trolled ex-husband Jay Cutler with an Instagram post shared on Friday.

Cavallari and Cutler announced in April that they were getting a divorce. The two had been together since 2010 and were married in 2013.

That led to Cavallari’s Instagram post that showed a picture of her and her hair stylist Justin Anderson.

In her caption, Cavallari wrote that her relationship with Anderson was the longest relationship of her life. That’s a bit of a shot at Cutler considering the two recently split.

Cutler may not be too worried if recent dating rumors about him are true.

Cutler, 37, was an NFL quarterback from 2006-2017. Cavallari has been the focus of reality show “Very Cavallari” since 2018.

H/T Egotastic Sports