Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton ejected over helmet-to-helmet hit

Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kyle Hamilton was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans for a hit on a defenseless wide receiver.

Hamilton delivered a helmet-to-helmet shot to Titans wide receiver Chris Moore midway through the third quarter. Moore was trying to catch a pass from Ryan Tannehill inside the Ravens’ 5-yard line when Moore came in with the dangerous hit.

Not Good: Titans WR Chris Moore looks to be badly concussed. Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has been ejected for the hit. Hoping the best for Moore.🙏 pic.twitter.com/jxhPAtmc9K — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 15, 2023

You can see another angle below:

Kyle Hamilton has been ejected for this hit. pic.twitter.com/YnxCoW2N3R — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 15, 2023

Moore appeared to exhibit a fencing response, which can be an indication of a concussion. Hamilton was penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. The officials then determined that the foul was egregious enough to warrant an ejection.

The NFL does not have the same targeting rules as college, so players are not automatically ejected for helmet-to-helmet hits. However, both on-field officials and officials at the league offices in New York can review the play and make the decision to disqualify a player, which is what happened with Hamilton.

Derrick Henry ran for a touchdown on the next play to cut Baltimore’s lead to 18-13, so Hamilton’s hit was costly in more ways than one.