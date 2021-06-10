Kyle Long has ‘no regrets’ about coming out of retirement despite injury

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kyle Long initially retired in part due to injuries. After making his return to the league in 2021, he’s now dealing with another one.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report Thursday that Long suffered a leg injury that could cause him to miss training camp. The hope is that the Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman will be back in time for the start of the regular season.

In a tweet about the injury news, Long said he has “zero regrets” about his decision to return to the game despite the injury, and appears committed to getting healthy in time for Week 1.

I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football. Zero regrets. I’ve been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes. — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 10, 2021

It’s a bad break for Long, who had injury issues in each of the four seasons before he initially retired. That was something he alluded to when announcing his decision to step away from the game back in January 2020.

Long, a three-time Pro Bowler, is being counted on to help solidify the Chiefs’ rebuilt offensive line. Like Long, the team will be hoping this isn’t serious and he recovers in time for the start of the season.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 4.0