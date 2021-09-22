49ers’ Kyle Shanahan weighs in on possible Frank Gore reunion

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a lot of running back injuries. That was enough to spark speculation about the possible return of veteran Frank Gore.

Gore spent the bulk of his career with the 49ers, and the 38-year-old has not ruled out the possibility of playing in the NFL again. He made sense as an emergency option, which Niners coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged. However, Shanahan also said the team did not feel the situation was severe enough to bring Gore in.

“I would never put anything past Frank,” Shanahan said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “If we gave him a little heads-up and some notice, he’ll always be ready. We thought it was a little early for that. Guys still have a chance of playing this week.

“(We) would never fully rule that out. Don’t know exactly where he is right now. There are a number of people in here who have a relationship with him. If that time ever comes when we need to do it and he wants to do it, we would never rule it out.”

Elijah Mitchell, JaMycal Hasty, and Trey Sermon were the three San Francisco running backs active for Week 2. All three suffered injuries in the game, though Mitchell and Sermon have a chance to play in Week 3.

While Gore is open to playing in the NFL again, he seems to have another option these days. The door is clearly open for him in San Francisco if things get worse, though.