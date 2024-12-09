Kyle Shanahan addresses rumors about him leaving 49ers

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the speculation about his coaching future after blowing out the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Shanahan has been the subject of exit rumors recently with the Niners entering Week 14 with a 5-7 record. The talk is loud enough that Shanahan was directly asked about the rumors after the game, but the coach tried to shut them down.

“I know I don’t want to be any place in the world more than here. My family feels just as strong if not stronger,” Shanahan told reporters.

49ers president John Lynch has been very clear that there is no chance Shanahan gets fired. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk had been speculating during the week that it would be worth asking the 49ers if they would be open to trading Shanahan, but nobody on the 49ers side of things seems to want that either.

Shanahan has been outstanding for the 49ers, and the team has played in the NFC Championship game in four of the last five seasons. Their season has largely been derailed by a huge number of injuries, and there is no reason to think this has to be their new normal. Both Shanahan and the 49ers are very happy with where things are at, which should put the rumors to rest.