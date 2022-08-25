Kyle Shanahan has funny reaction to NFL Top 100 list

The NFL’s annual Top 100 Players list tends to provide a lot of fodder for observers, and sometimes serves as a motivator for players who feel disrespected. For 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, it apparently serves as a source of humor.

Shanahan openly laughed off the list upon hearing that defensive lineman Nick Bosa ranked 25th on the list. The 49ers coach was totally dismissive when asked on KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” podcast (about 10:00 in) whether Bosa’s ranking was too low.

“Yeah, that’s why I don’t pay attention to it,” Shanahan chuckled.

Bosa definitely has an argument to be higher on the list. He collected 15.5 sacks last season, easily a career best, and he did so coming off an ACL injury that cost him almost all of 2020.

This sort of criticism is par for the course for the list. Some players have been very bold about where they feel they belong. Shanahan isn’t going that far, but it’s clear he doesn’t particularly care.