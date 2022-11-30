Former Cardinals star has brutal Kyler Murray assessment

One of Kyler Murray’s former Arizona Cardinals teammates does not seem to have a terribly high opinion of the quarterback.

Longtime Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson had a brutal take on Murray during his “All Things Covered” podcast with Bryant McFadden. Paterson and McFadden were discussing the Cardinals and whether coach Kliff Kingsbury might lose his job. McFadden said some of Murray’s recent public comments, including one that some took as criticism of Kingsbury’s scheme, suggested that the quarterback “doesn’t care about his head coach.”

Peterson, who played alongside Murray in the quarterback’s first two NFL seasons, jumped in to offer a bold take.

“Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray. That’s just a matter of fact,” Peterson said.

Whether Peterson is saying this based on what he knows about Murray or simply based on what he is seeing from afar is not clear. Either way, it’s not a good sign that someone who would know Murray would be willing to put that out there. That gets even more true when Murray’s leadership has been a major question at times.

It is important to note that Peterson does have an axe to grind with his former team. On the other hand, this is not the first time Peterson has made an explicitly personal reference to Murray without bringing the organization into the equation.