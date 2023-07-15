Kyler Murray feels Cardinals have made 1 important change

The Arizona Cardinals are not expected to make too much noise next season. But if you ask Kyler Murray, the quarterback believes there is still a lot to be excited about in Phoenix.

Murray spoke candidly on the latest episode of the team’s “Cardinals Flight Plan” YouTube series. Asked about the chip on his shoulder going into next season, Murray responded with a sense of optimism about what’s to come (13:01).

“I feel free, in a sense,” said Murray. “Especially with the change of upstairs and the organization. I feel like they’ve done a great job ever since they came in of holding people accountable. The leadership, they’re really trying to build something from the ground up.

“The way we’re going, I feel like, personally, the sky is the limit.”

The “change upstairs” Murray’s referring to is evidently the major revamp the Cardinals made with their front office and coaching staff. The Cardinals tabbed Monti Ossenfort to replace former general manager Steve Keim back in January. A few weeks later, the team replaced Kliff Kingsbury with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

It’s clear that Murray and the previous regime didn’t exactly see eye to eye. With a new coach and GM running the show, Murray gets a clean slate to prove he’s worth the $230 million contract extension he signed last offseason.